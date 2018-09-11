Brexit warning over extraditing violent criminals who flee Scotland

The country's most senior prosecutor has warned that a no-deal Brexit will make it harder to extradite criminals who flee Scotland.

Lord Advocate James Wolffe cited the case of Slovakian national Marek Harcar who was brought back to Scotland on a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) after murdering Moira Jones in a Glasgow park in 2008.

Appearing before the Scottish Parliament's justice committee, Mr Wolffe said leaving the EAW after Brexit would make it more likely that other European countries would refuse to extradite their citizens.

The security arrangements between the UK and the EU post-Brexit are yet to be resolved, but EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier has said Britain will no longer be able to use the EAW.

Mr Wolffe said leaving the EU without a deal would mean the UK would "drop out" of existing legal arrangements and would have to draw on "slower, more cumbersome" extradition processes.

The lord advocate said a number of EU countries, including Germany and Slovakia, currently refuse to extradite their citizens unless they are the subject of a EAW.

He said in the case of Harcar, a question "would have arisen about whether we would have been able to arrest that individual" without the EAW.

Harcar, who was moved to a prison in Slovakia earlier this year, was jailed for at least 25 years in 2009 after being found guilty of raping and murder Ms Jones, 40, in Glasgow's Queen's Park.

Justice secretary Humza Yousaf told MSPs that any arrangements put in place instead of the EAW were likely to be "deficient in comparison".

The Scottish Government has previously warned that Police Scotland may have to rely on an outdated extradition agreement dating back to the 1950s once Britain leaves the EU.