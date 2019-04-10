Brexit: Theresa May won't say whether she'll quit over long delay

Theresa May dodged questions over whether she would resign as she arrived for an emergency EU summit to decide how long a fresh delay to Brexit would be.

With the EU set to offer the UK an extension to Article 50 of between nine and 12 months, the Prime Minister was asked whether she would stand by comments three weeks ago, in which she said she was “not prepared to delay Brexit any further than 30 June”.

Speaking to journalists, Mrs May replied: “I know many people will be frustrated that this summit taking place at all.

“The UK should have left the EU by now and I greatly regret the fact that the UK parliament has been unable to pass a deal that would enable us to leave in a smooth and orderly way.

“But I and the government continue to work to find a way forward. We have been talking to the opposition, and those have been serious, constructive talks.”

The government has said it will prepare for the UK to take part in European elections on 23 May if Brexit hasn’t taken place yet, but Mrs May insists that can still be avoided.

Mrs May added: "The purpose of this summit is to agree an extension, which gives us more time to agree a deal to enable us to leave the EU in that smooth and orderly way.

"What matters, I think, is I have asked for an extension to June 30 but what is important is that any extension enables us to leave at the point at which we ratify a Withdrawal Agreement.

"So we could leave on May 22 and start to build our brighter future."

EU Council President Donald Tusk has recommended a long extension, saying on the eve of the summit that the UK should not be “humiliated”, but the French government continues to fight for tough conditions.

Reports suggest the UK could be asked to give up its EU Commissioner, losing its voice in the Brussels executive, and it could also be stripped of its veto over budget issues during an extension.

Arriving at the summit, French President Emmanuel Macron said that "for me, nothing is settled, and in particular no long extension".

Mr Macron said he was "impatient" to hear what Mrs May had to say.

"We must understand today why this request, what is the political project which justifies it and what are the clear proposals?" he said.

Mr Macron said the leaders would need "a lot of calm, a lot of determination and a lot of sang-froid".

"It is 34 months since the British referendum, and the key for us is that we are able to pursue the European project in a coherent way," he added.

"I believe deeply that we are carrying out a European rebirth, and I don't want the subject of Brexit to get in the way of that."