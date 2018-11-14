Brexit: Theresa May wins support of cabinet for draft EU divorce deal

Theresa May won the support of her cabinet for a draft EU divorce deal but faces an anxious wait for a possible leadership challenge from angry Brexiteers.

The Prime Minister emerged from a marathon five-hour meeting of senior ministers yesterday evening saying there had been “collective decision” on the draft withdrawal terms, hinting at deep divisions within her government.

Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement outside 10 Downing Stree. Picture: PA Wire

Earlier, she was put on notice by the Scottish Secretary David Mundell and the rest of the Scottish Conservative group at Westminster, who warned that they would not support a deal that fails to honour promises made to fishermen.

Theresa May said there had been a “long, detailed and impassioned debate” on the Brexit deal.

Speaking outside Number 10, the Prime Minister said: “I firmly believe that the draft withdrawal agreement was the best that could be negotiated and it was for the Cabinet to decide whether to move on in the talks.

“The choices before us were difficult, particularly in relation to the Northern Ireland backstop, but the collective decision of Cabinet was that the Government should agree the draft withdrawal agreement and the outline political declaration.”

Mrs May said: “This is a decisive step which enables us to move on and finalise the deal in the days ahead.

“These decisions were not taken lightly but I believe it is a decision that is firmly in the national interest.”

The Prime Minister announced she will make a statement to the House of Commons tomorrow and concluded: “I firmly believe, with my head and my heart that this is a decision which is in the best interests of the United Kingdom.”