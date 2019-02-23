Brexit: Theresa May warned of mass revolt if country heads for no-deal

Theresa May has been warned she could face a mass revolt of Conservative MPs if the country appears on course for a no-deal Brexit.

The leaders of the 100-strong Brexit Delivery Group of moderate Conservatives made the threat in a letter to the chief whip.

Andrew Percy, one of the group’s leaders, said dozens of his colleagues would be prepared to vote for measures to delay the 29 March exit date if the “intransigence” of hard-line Brexiteers meant Mrs May’s deal is again rejected by MPs.

Fresh Brexit talks have been scheduled for early next week as Mrs May heads towards another Commons showdown on her EU withdrawal stance. It is expected to take place on Wednesday.

In comments aimed at the European Research Group of Brexiteers, Mr Percy said: “Some of my colleagues have got to recognise that the game they have thus far been playing with regards to this whole process is not going to end well for them and could potentially end with the delaying of, perhaps even no Brexit.”

In a further indication of how high the stakes are, up to 25 members of the government are reported to be prepared to rebel and vote for a Brexit delay – something that would require them to resign – unless Mrs May rules out a no-deal scenario.

Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay and Attorney General Geoffrey Cox will hold more talks with EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier in the coming days on the Northern Ireland backstop.

Mrs May will also travel to an EU-Arab summit in Egypt tomorrow, where she will hold a bilateral meeting with European Council president Donald Tusk.