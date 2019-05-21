Brexit: Theresa May to set out 'new deal' in speech at 4pm

Theresa May will set out details of her "new deal" on Brexit in a speech at 4pm on Tuesday, Downing Street has said.

She told an extended meeting of the Cabinet: "The Withdrawal Agreement Bill is the vehicle which gets the UK out of the EU and it is vital to find a way to get it over the line."

Cabinet spent two hours discussing the Brexit package, the Prime Minister's official spokesman said.

"The discussions included alternative arrangements, workers' rights, environmental protections and further assurances on protecting the integrity of the UK in the unlikely event that the backstop is required," the spokesman said.

The talks covered the "whole range of topics" related to the Withdrawal Agreement Bill, including customs arrangements and calls for a second referendum.

Ministers discussed measures to be added to the Brexit deal via the Withdrawal Agreement Bill, including 'alternative arrangements' for the Irish border to avoid the backstop, guarantees on workers’ rights and environmental protections, and “protecting the integrity of the UK in the unlikely event the backstop is required”.

A 'devo lock' to give governments in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast assurances that the agreement will not be torn up by the next leader of the Conservative Party is also thought to be in the package of proposals.

The meeting was "characterised by a shared determination to find a way of passing the WAB so that the UK can leave the EU with a deal", the spokesman said.

In a signal that the meeting was stormy, the Prime Minister's spokesman acknowledged that "Brexit is a topic which does carry strong opinions. They are very often reflected around the Cabinet table."