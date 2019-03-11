Brexit: Theresa May set for last-ditch talks in Strasbourg - reports

Theresa May will travel to Strasbourg tonight to make a last-ditch attempt to secure concessions from the EU on her Brexit deal, the Irish government has claimed.

Ireland’s deputy Prime Minister Simon Coveney said talks would take place between the Prime Minister and senior EU figures in a bid to finalise an addition to the deal ahead of a vote on Tuesday.

However, there remains little hope that any clarification or assurances around the Irish border backstop can prevent another significant defeat for the government.

Downing Street sources said Mr Coveney was "getting ahead of himself" and did not confirm any plans for Mrs May to travel to France.

Speaking at a press conference in Dublin, the Tanaiste said negotiations between the UK and EU were “ongoing”.

“Many had hoped we would have clarity at this stage, particularly in advance of the vote tomorrow. We don’t yet,” Mr Coveney said.

“The British prime minister is travelling to Strasbourg this evening, I understand, to try to finalise an agreement, if that is possible, to be able to put that to a meaningful vote in Westminster tomorrow.”

Leo Varadkar’s deputy added: “I don’t think it is helpful to go into the detail of what the obstacles are to getting agreement but there are some.

“But our approach remains the same, consistent. We are very clear that the withdrawal agreement can’t change in terms of text.

“But we also want to be helpful in terms of providing the clarity and reassurance that is needed in Westminster that the backstop is intended to be temporary.

“Nobody is looking to trap anybody anywhere permanently, but the backstop needs to be there and it needs to be robust.”

Time is running out for any new assurances or clarifications to the deal which was resoundingly rejected by a 230-vote majority by MPs in January.

The Government must table its motion for Tuesday's debate by the end of the day, alongside the publication of any relevant documents - including Attorney General Geoffrey Cox's legal advice on the deal.

At Westminster, speculation has centred on the prospect of the Prime Minister watering down her commitment to hold a vote on her Brexit deal following the failure of talks to provide suitable concessions over the Northern Ireland backstop.

But Mrs May's official spokesman confirmed it remains the plan to stage the second "meaningful vote" on the Brexit deal on Tuesday.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn issued a challenge to Mrs May to spell out the state of negotiations, tabling an urgent question in the Commons on the progress made in achieving legally-binding changes to her deal.

Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer said it was "imperative" that the PM answer the question in person, rather than sending a minister in her place.

"Accountability for the complete mess we are in lies with her," he said.

The Prime Minister was warned that her position could be in jeopardy unless she stuck to commitments she made about this week's votes.

Tory former minister Nick Boles said: "I am sure that the Prime Minister will honour these three commitments.

"If she doesn't she will forfeit the confidence of the House of Commons."

And senior Labour backbencher Yvette Cooper said the PM would be guilty of a "straight-up lie" if she failed to go through with votes allowing MPs to delay Brexit.

The SNP’s Europe spokesman Stephen Gethins said Tuesday’s vote “must go ahead”.

“It would be an unacceptable breach of trust if Theresa May was to break her commitment to Parliament by fudging, downgrading or delaying the vote in any way.

"Time is running out. There are now just two weeks left until the UK is due to crash out of the EU, and MPs must use this week to reject Theresa May's damaging deal, rule out no-deal, extend article 50, and plan for a second referendum with Remain on the ballot paper. There is no more time to waste.”