Brexit: Theresa May heads for last-ditch talks in Strasbourg

Theresa May has set off to Strasbourg for last-minute Brexit talks with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker on the eve of a crucial vote in the House of Commons.

The last-ditch bid to make progress in talks, which Downing Street admitted overnight were "deadlocked", comes amid predictions that the Prime Minister is headed for a second humiliating defeat on her Withdrawal Agreement unless she can secure legally-binding changes to its controversial backstop.

Sources in London played down suggestions that Mrs May's departure for France was an indication that a deal is ready for signature.

Mrs May is likely to arrive in Strasbourg in mid-evening, and a statement to the Commons by Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay has been put back to around 10pm.

The Government must table its motion for Tuesday's debate by the end of the day, alongside the publication of any relevant documents - including Attorney General Geoffrey Cox's legal advice on the deal.

Earlier, the Irish Deputy Prime Minister had revealed the Prime Minister would be going to Strasbourg.

At press conference in Dublin, Simon Coveney said: “I don’t think it is helpful to go into the detail of what the obstacles are to getting agreement but there are some.

“But our approach remains the same, consistent. We are very clear that the withdrawal agreement can’t change in terms of text.

“But we also want to be helpful in terms of providing the clarity and reassurance that is needed in Westminster that the backstop is intended to be temporary.

“Nobody is looking to trap anybody anywhere permanently, but the backstop needs to be there and it needs to be robust.”At Westminster, speculation has centred on the prospect of the Prime Minister watering down her commitment to hold a vote on her Brexit deal following the failure of talks to provide suitable concessions over the Northern Ireland backstop.

The Prime Minister has been warned her position could be in jeopardy unless she stuck to commitments she made about this week's votes.

Tory former minister Nick Boles said: "I am sure that the Prime Minister will honour these three commitments.

"If she doesn't she will forfeit the confidence of the House of Commons."

And senior Labour backbencher Yvette Cooper said the PM would be guilty of a "straight-up lie" if she failed to go through with votes allowing MPs to delay Brexit.

The SNP’s Europe spokesman Stephen Gethins said Tuesday’s vote “must go ahead”.

“It would be an unacceptable breach of trust if Theresa May was to break her commitment to Parliament by fudging, downgrading or delaying the vote in any way.

"Time is running out. There are now just two weeks left until the UK is due to crash out of the EU, and MPs must use this week to reject Theresa May's damaging deal, rule out no-deal, extend article 50, and plan for a second referendum with Remain on the ballot paper. There is no more time to waste.”