Brexit: Theresa May admits her deal 'would be rejected' over backstop

Theresa May has confirmed the government will not press ahead with a vote on its Brexit deal on Tuesday, admitting that it “would be rejected by a significant margin”.

The Prime Minister indicated that she will travel to European capitals ahead of an EU leaders’ summit on Thursday, seeking assurances that the controversial Irish border backstop will not ever come into force.

“I have listened very carefully to what has been said, in this chamber and out of it, by members from all sides,” Mrs May told MPs.

“From listening to those views it is clear that while there is broad support for many of the key aspects of the deal, on one issue – the Northern Ireland backstop – there remains widespread and deep concern.

“As a result, if we went ahead and held the vote tomorrow the deal would be rejected by a significant margin. We will therefore defer the vote scheduled for tomorrow and not proceed to divide the House at this time.”

Despite Brussels and European heads of government reiterating that the Withdrawal Agreement will not be reopened, the Prime Minister said she had spoken to EU leaders including Jean-Claude Juncker, Donald Tusk, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and the Irish and Dutch premiers Leo Varadkar and Mark Rutte.

“I will go to see my counterparts in other member states and the leadership of the Council and the Commission,” Mrs May added.

She said she was “determined to do all I can to secure the reassurances this House requires, to get this deal over the line and deliver for the British people.”

The Prime Minister challenged opponents of her deal to “be honest” about the implications of voting it down.

“Many of the most controversial aspects of this deal – including the backstop – are simply inescapable facts of having a negotiated Brexit,” Mrs May said.

“Those members who continue to disagree need to shoulder the responsibility of advocating an alternative solution that can be delivered. And do so without ducking its implications.

“So if you want a second referendum to overturn the result of the first, be honest that this risks dividing the country again, when as a House we should be striving to bring it back together.

“If you want to remain part of the Single Market and the Customs Union, be open that this would require free movement, rule-taking across the economy, and ongoing financial contributions – none of which are in my view compatible with the result of the referendum.

“If you want to leave without a deal, be upfront that in the short term, this would cause significant economic damage to parts of our country who can least afford to bear the burden.”