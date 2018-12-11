Brexit: SNP joins opposition parties to demand clarification on vote

Ian Blackford has joined his fellow opposition leaders at Westminster to demand clarification on what Theresa May’s government plans to do next following yesterday’s postponement of a vote on her Brexit deal.

The SNP leader in the Commons signed a letter along with Jeremy Corbyn and Sir Vince Cable, which criticised the “frantic behaviour” displayed in the chamber by Mrs May.

The prime minister was forced to abandon a vote on her Brexit deal, which was due to take place today, after admitting it “would have been rejected by a significant margin” if put before MPs.

In the letter, the opposition leaders claim this move showed that “once again the decisions of parliament are being ignored”.

The letter continued: “It cannot be right that the Government can unilaterally alter the arrangements, once this House has agreed on a timetable, without the House being given the opportunity to express its will.

“As Mr Speaker set out in his statement, there are two options available to the Government to alter the Business:

“The first, ‘infinitely preferable’ option is for a Minister to propose moving to the adjournment so that the House has an opportunity to vote on this proposition.

“The second, is that the Government whip does not move the meaningful vote debate for today, avoiding debate kicking these serious issues into the long grass for the foreseeable future.”

Mr Blackford echoed Nicola Sturgeon’s comments yesterday in describing Mrs May’s decision as “an act of cowardice”.

The MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber said: “The Prime Minister’s decision to shelve the so-called meaningful vote on her Brexit deal was an act of cowardice and completely in the interests of her own party rather than the country. Her actions show contempt for parliament.

“It can’t be right that the UK Government can unilaterally alter the arrangements once the House of Commons has agreed on a timetable, without the House being given the opportunity to express its will.

“The meaningful vote must now be rescheduled as soon as possible. As the SNP has made clear, Brexit cannot and must not be a choice between a bad deal and no-deal.

“We believe it is time for the Prime Minister to go and for others to work together to put the decision to the people. We must stop the Prime Minister riding roughshod over Parliament in an attempt to preserve her position.”

