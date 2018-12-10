Brexit: Second Scottish Tory MP says he will vote against PM's deal

The Borders MP John Lamont has said he will vote against the Prime Minister's Brexit deal, warning it will put the Union at risk.

Mr Lamont said he had “reluctantly” come to the view that he could not support the deal as it stands. In the Commons last week, he told MPs that he had "lost sleep" over his decision.

In a statement, the Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk MP said: “I have never doubted the Prime Minister’s commitment to deliver the best for this country... she has had an almost impossible job to do.”

READ MORE: Brexit: UK can revoke Article 50 unilaterally, EU judges rule

But Mr Lamont went on: “In coming to my decision, I have had to weigh up the risks associated with the agreement with the risks of the unknown.

“There are clearly significant risks associated with this Withdrawal Agreement, including the potential that fishing could be traded away and the possibility that we will be locked in to the backstop arrangement.

“This deal could mean that we retain some of the worst things about EU membership without being able to take advantage of the opportunities of Brexit. The UK could end up in an uncomfortable half-way house - having to follow EU rules without any influence or say over them.

“I have come to the conclusion that on balance, these are not risks I am prepared to take."

Mr Lamont was seen as a loyal backbencher, and served as a whip in the Scottish Parliament before being elected to Westminster. He also helped run Ruth Davidson's leadership campaign.

READ MORE: Labour warn UK at risk as Scots pick independence over Brexit

Mr Lamont added: “I want the UK to move on and be able to focus on other, more important things. This Withdrawal Agreement could mean that we are still talking about Brexit for many more years to come.

“While there is little consensus about what should happen next, the clear message that I have received from my constituents was that this agreement does not satisfy many.”