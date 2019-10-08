Brexit: Scottish port to be resurrected, poverty fund launched under Scotland's no-deal plans

A Scottish port would be resurrected and a £7 million emergency poverty fund would be created by the Scottish Government in efforts to offset the impact of a no-deal Brexit.

Plans have been prepared for the old port in Stranraer to be used to hold up to 300 heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) if traffic flows between Northern Ireland and Scotland increase under a no-deal Brexit preparation document for Scotland published this afternoon.

A poverty mitigation fund would also be set up in the event of the UK crashing out of the European Union without a deal.

A Scottish medicines shortage response group would be established, while farmers and crofters would receive 95 per cent of their Common Agricultural Policy payments early to shield them from the immediate effects of a ‘no deal’.

Consideration is being given to increasing Marine Scotland’s surveillance capabilities.

The report states preparations are being made “unnecessarily difficult” by the lack of engagement and information from the UK Government.

The publication claimed Scottish ministers had been invited to only eight out of more than 50 meetings of the UK Government’s EU Exit Operations committee.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: “The document we have published today sets out not just the measures we are taking to mitigate the worst impacts of a ‘no-deal’ Brexit, but also the areas where we require action from the UK Government.

“It is the product of an extensive programme of work. It is important, though, to be clear that there is no amount of preparation that could ever make us entirely ready for the needless and significant impact of a ‘no deal’.

“There is no doubt that a ‘no-deal’ outcome would have profound consequences for jobs, investment and living standards across Scotland. To even countenance ‘no deal’ is illogical and economically illiterate. The UK Government should do the responsible thing and rule it out now.”