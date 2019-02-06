Brexit: Scottish business leaders warn ‘pause’ button hit

Scotland’s business leaders have issued a stark warning that firms have hit “the pause button” as Brexit uncertainty grows with a Scottish Government saying that a no deal departure could plunge the country into a “deep recession.”

Investment has nosedived as costs soar for Scots businesses, while concerns over future staffing have intensified as a new hardline immigration regime beckons after EU departure, according to the latest Scottish Chambers of Commerce (SCC) quarterly survey.

Scotland’s Brexit Secretary Mike Russell even called for extra cash to be pumped into the banking system to protect small firms from the worst effect of a no-deal scenario.

A no-deal Brexit looks increasingly likely, with Prime Minister Theresa May struggling to salvage her much-maligned Withdrawal Deal in the aftermath of its Commons rejection.

And Scotland’s economy is already beginning to suffer, according to the latest SCC Quarterly Economic Indicator survey for the last three months of 2018.

“Many companies have pressed the ‘pause button’ as political uncertainty and increasing cost pressures take their toll on business investment and confidence,” said Neil Amner, chair of the SCC Economic Advisory Group.

“It is clear from the survey results that we are seeing future expectations dipping. Recruitment difficulties remain a persistent challenge and in any investment slowdown, businesses need practical and measured policy decisions that will enable economic growth.

“The survey results show the recruitment challenge is particularly pronounced in manufacturing and tourism. It is a priority for business that the UK government ensures immigration rules make it straightforward for companies to access skills at all levels, without prohibitive costs and additional bureaucracy.”

Costs are already rising for firms as they stockpile goods and face a rise in the price of raw materials to prepare for the impact of EU departure which is now a major “distraction” from their core activities.

The manufacturing, construction, retail and tourism sectors have all posted a gloomy outlook and there is a warning against political leaders adding to the “burden” facing firms after the suite of new taxes unveiled in last week’s Scottish budget.

It came as Mr Russell told MSPs at Holyrood yesterday that the Scottish Government has been “steadily intensifying” its preparations for a No deal in the early months of the year.

And he warned: “A No-Deal Brexit has the potential to generate a significant economic shock which could tip the Scottish economy into recession - potentially into a deep recession.

“It would also have a severe impact on the labour market resulting in potential job losses, business relocations and closures, underemployment and a reduction in recruitment.”

He even called for extra cash reserves be to pumped into the banking system, with small business likely to be worst hit.

“We would support measures to ensure that there is increased liquidity in the banking system should it be required,” Mr Russell added.

A special the Scottish Government Resilience Committee, headed up by Deputy First Minister John Swinney has been established and councils chiefs, and Police Scotland involved.

Fears of freight delays a Dover and through the channel tunnel could hit goods coming to Scotland, with rural areas worst hit.

He added: “Transport Scotland is also working with transport providers and ports and airports in Scotland to assess their existing capacity and identify how they could help mitigate disruption and ensure that Scotland’s exporters can continue to get their goods to market.”

The absence of a trade agreement between the UK and the EU would result in World Trade Organisation (WTO) tariffs for imports and exports is also expected to see significant price increases, MSPs heard, particularly for food and drink. “The Governor of the Bank of England has identified potential rises of between 5-10%,” Mr Russell added.

Professor Graeme Roy, Director at the University of Strathclyde’s Fraser of Allander Institute, said the current Brexit turmoil is increasingly casting a shadow over business activity in Scotland.

“Whilst many businesses remain relatively resilient in terms of their day-to-day activities, levels of optimism have slipped across the board,” he said.

“Unsurprisingly, manufacturers have become more pessimistic in their outlook as the prospects of a ‘no deal’ Brexit have risen. Indeed, confidence in the sector is at its lowest level since 2012. The festive season did not provide Scottish retailers with much of a boost with optimism falling and cost pressures increasing.

“Across the economy, investment intentions remain subdued, with many businesses appearing to be in ‘wait and see’ mode.”

Half of Scottish businesses plan to hire part-time staff (39%) or freelancers (11%) instead of full-time workers after the country has left the EU in an attempt to save money, new research indicates.

If Brexit limits free movement for workers, businesses will find it increasingly difficult to hire critical talent, according to the survey by business to consultant matchmaking platform Worksome. Key sectors could be hit with 69% of Scottish business leaders anticipating tech talent will cost more after Brexit.

“This research has really highlighted some of the challenges facing UK businesses who are clearly feeling apprehensive amidst this change and uncertainty of post Brexit,” said Worksome chief executive Morten Petersen.