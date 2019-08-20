Brexit: Public oppose 'National Unity Government,' poll suggests

New polling has suggested that the public is opposed to the formation of a Government of National Unity to prevent the UK crashing out of the European Union without a deal on October 31.

The notion of a Government made up of opposition MPs, with support from Conservative politicians opposed to no-deal, has been mooted since last year, but has recently gained traction as the prospect of a no-deal Brexit looms large.

There have been furious rows in the past week over who could lead such a Coalition, with Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson and a number of Conservative MPs ruling out a move to install Jeremy Corbyn as Prime Minister.

The Labour leader has insisted that he is the only feasible alternative occupant of 10 Downing Street, and has challenged opposition parties to engage in talks to prevent Boris Johnson's government from leaving on Halloween without a deal.

However, new polling from YouGov has suggested that the idea is not popular with the general public, with 44 per cent opposed to the idea, and 37 per cent in favour.

19 per cent of those polled said they didn't know whether they would support a unity administration to bring down Boris Johnson and halt a no deal Brexit.

Conservative voters were most opposed to the deal, with 77 per cent opposed, while 66 per cent of Lib Dem voters and 66 per cent of Remain voters were in favour.

Among those touted as a potential new Prime Minister, Mr Corbyn was the least popular, with 63 per cent of those opposed to his leadership on a temporary basis.

Other options such as Ken Clarke, Harriet Harman, Jo Swinson and Caroline Lucas were reckoned more popular, with veteran Conservative Mr Clarke rated by 25 per cent of people as a good choice for temporary Prime Minister.

However, there is a high number of don't know numbers ton those candidates, which YouGov attributes to lower name recognition.

The development comes amid a continued impasse between the EU and Boris Johnson's Government over Brexit, with the British Government insisting that the Irish backstop must be removed to secure a deal.

European Union leaders insist that the measure, which is designed to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland, must be kept in place.