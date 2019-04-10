Brexit: Over half of UK voters want second referendum

More than half of the public would like the Government’s final Brexit deal to be put to a referendum, according to a new poll.

The Kantar poll of 1,172 people found that 51% of Britons would like a referendum to be held on the deal once negotiations between the Government and the EU have come to an end.

Pro EU protestors demonstrate opposite the Houses of Parliament. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

One in three - 32% - would not like a public referendum to be held, and the remaining 17% do not know.

Support for a referendum on the deal includes 35% of people who voted Leave in the 2016 referendum and 67% of people who voted Remain.

The poll also put Labour three points ahead of the Conservative Party on voting intention.

Some 35% of the public would vote for Labour, the poll found, while 32% would vote Conservative.

The poll shows a nine-point drop in support for the Conservative Party compared to the same poll last month, and a four-point gain for Labour.

The Liberal Democrats polled at 11%, Ukip at 7%, the SNP at 5%, the Green Party at 4% and Plaid Cymru at 1%.

