Brexit: Nicola Sturgeon tells French independence would differ from ‘isolationism’

Scottish independence would be different from the “isolationism” of Brexit, Nicola Sturgeon last night told the French Parliament.

Scottish independence would be different from the “isolationism” of Brexit, Nicola Sturgeon last night told the French Parliament.

The First Minister claimed leaving the UK would serve to make Scotland more “interdependent” with other European nations.

She made the remarks in an address to delegates on the foreign affairs committee of the Assemblée Nationale, the lower house of the French legislature. It was part of a formal trade mission to Paris.

The UK’s approach to Brexit came under fire from the SNP leader, who stepped up calls for a change in approach from Theresa May as the prospect of a no-deal exit intensifies.

Ms Sturgeon says she will seek to hold second referendum on independence in response to Brexit and will set out her approach in coming weeks.

She told delegates yesterday: “When we have greater clarity about the terms of Brexit, Scotland must have the option to choose a different course by opting to become an independent country.

“I will say more about independence at a future date.

“One thing I do want to stress, however, is that, for the Scottish Government, independence is not about the isolationism that characterises Brexit. Instead independence would see us recognising and embracing our interdependence with other nations.

“We will always seek to be close allies and partners with our neighbours in Europe.

“The last two years, to my mind, have underlined the importance of that position.”

Ms Sturgeon has indicated recently that a referendum on independence could be several years away and called for “calm consideration” in the face of growing pressure from leading Nationalists to capitalise on the chaos of Brexit currently engulfing Westminster politics.

Ex-First Minister Alex Salmond, along with senior SNP MPs Joanna Cherry and Angus MacNeil, are among those who back a more pro-active approach on the issue.

A majority of Scots (62 per cent) voted remain in the EU referendum and an independent Scotland would seek to rejoin the EU.

The First Minister said such international institutions have “brought significant and lasting benefits to Europe and to the world as a whole”. She said: “We are being reminded at the moment that the principles that they exemplify – multilateralism, co-operation, a respect for human rights – cannot be taken for granted.

“We hear too many voices of intolerance and isolationism around the world today. That should concern all of us.

“And so participating in international institutions, and speaking up for internationalist values, is hugely important.” Theresa May’s proposed Brexit deal would be “damaging” to Scotland’s interests, the First Minister said.

The Prime Minister must face down her Brexiteer wing, Ms Sturgeon added, and push for a deal that keeps the UK in the customs union and single markets – or agree to a second referendum on EU membership.

“There is a strong democratic case for that,” Ms Sturgeon said.

“For Parliament, it is a way to break the deadlock.

For Scotland, it is an opportunity for our wish to stay in the EU to be respected.

“And for all voters, it is a chance to make a decision based on much more detailed information than was ever made available in 2016.”

Ms Sturgeon said at the time of the referendum, the EU had served as a scapegoat for wider concerns such as austerity.