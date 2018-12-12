Brexit: Live updates as Theresa May faces leadership challenge

Theresa May has vowed to fight an effort to oust her as Conservative leader and Prime Minister “with everything I’ve got”.

In a dramatic early morning statement outside the door to 10 Downing Street, Mrs May warned a change of Prime Minister would put the UK’s future at risk and could delay or halt Brexit.

She insisted she would stay on to “finish the job” she has set herself as Prime Minister. A vote of confidence in Theresa May’s leadership of the Conservative Party will be held this evening after 48 MPs said they no longer support her.

READ MORE: Theresa May faces leadership challenge from Conservative MPs

Press F5 or refresh the page for the latest updates as the Prime Minister fights for her job.