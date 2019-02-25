Brexit: Labour to back second referendum in parliament

Labour will support a second EU referendum when the Commons votes on Brexit next steps on Wednesday, the party has said.

In its most decisive move towards backing a so-called People’s Vote, Labour said it would “put forward or support an amendment in favour of a public vote to prevent a damaging Tory Brexit”.

At a meeting of the Labour parliamentary group on Monday evening, Jeremy Corbyn was expected to back a second EU referendum in a bid to prevent further resignations by pro-EU MPs.

The Labour leader also signaled his party would back a bid by backbench MP Yvette Cooper and the Tory Oliver Letwin to rule out a no-deal Brexit, with the backing of legislation.

“The Prime Minister is recklessly running down the clock, in an attempt to force MPs to choose between her botched deal and a disastrous No Deal. We cannot and will not accept,” Mr Corbyn said.

“That’s why we will be putting down an amendment in parliament this week setting out Labour’s plan: for a comprehensive customs union with a UK say; close alignment with the single market; guarantees on rights and standards; protection for Britain’s role in EU agencies; and a security agreement which guarantees access to the European arrest warrant and vital shared databases. And we will be calling for legislation to underpin this mandate.

“We will also be backing the Cooper-Letwin amendment to rule out a No Deal outcome. One way or another, we will do everything in our power to prevent No Deal and oppose a damaging Tory Brexit based on Theresa May’s overwhelmingly rejected deal.

“That’s why, in line with our conference policy, we are committed to also putting forward or supporting an amendment in favour of a public vote to prevent a damaging Tory Brexit being forced on the country.”