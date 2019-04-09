Brexit: Donald Tusk says Westminster division means long delay

The EU will demand Theresa May accepts a Brexit delay of at least nine months when she arrives in Brussels tomorrow evening, with leaders arguing there was “little reason to believe” any exit agreement can emerge from the chaos of Westminster before the summer.

EU Council President Donald Tusk said “the deep divisions within the House of Commons” meant European leaders had little faith that the Prime Minister could strike a Brexit deal by the end of June.

Instead, the EU is set to demand that the UK "refrain" from any actions that "jeopardise the attainment of the Union's objectives" while it remains a member of the bloc for up to a year more.

Under draft proposals to be considered on Wednesday night, a flexible extension of between nine and 12 months could be reviewed in October, or ended on the first of the following month if the UK does manage to ratify the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement at any point.

In an introductory letter to EU leaders ahead of tomorrow's summit, Mr Tusk said that “whatever course of action is taken, it must not be influenced by negative emotions”.

The EU Council President - who published his letter with a tweet stating “there are times when you need to give time time” - wrote: “We should treat the UK with the highest respect, as we want to remain friends and close partners, and as we will still need to agree on our future relations.

“Neither side should be allowed to feel humiliated at any stage in this difficult process.”

But he cast doubt on the UK Government’s ability to secure its own deal or agree a compromise in talks with Labour by its new preferred end date of 30 June.

“Given the risks posed by a no-deal Brexit for people and businesses on both sides of the English Channel, I trust that we will continue to do our utmost to avoid this scenario.

“Therefore I propose that we consider Prime Minister May's request for an extension at our meeting tomorrow.

“However, our experience so far, as well as the deep divisions within the House of Commons, give us little reason to believe that the ratification process can be completed by the end of June.

“In reality, granting such an extension would increase the risk of a rolling series of short extensions and emergency summits, creating new cliff-edge dates.

“This, in turn, would almost certainly overshadow the business of the EU27 in the months ahead. The continued uncertainty would also be bad for our businesses and citizens.

“Finally, if we failed to agree on any next extension, there would be a risk of an accidental no-deal Brexit. This is why I believe we should also discuss an alternative, longer extension.”