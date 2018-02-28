Brexit deal in doubt as Theresa May says Irish border plan risks UK unity

Theresa May has thrown the UK’s divorce agreement with the EU into doubt ahead of crucial talks this month, warning she will not sign the European Commission’s draft withdrawal deal because it would “threaten the constitutional integrity of the UK”.

READ MORE: New constitutional stand-off as SNP pushes ahead with Brexit bill

The Prime Minister said “no Prime Minister could ever agree” a fall-back option included in the document to keep the Irish border open after Brexit because it would see Northern Ireland inside the customs union, potentially creating new trade barriers between the province and the rest of the UK.

An EU proposal giving Spain a veto over how aspects of the deal will apply to Gibraltar is also set to spark a showdown in Brussels.

In December, Mrs May hailed agreement in principle with the EU on the first phase of Brexit, clearing the hurdle of “sufficient progress” and allowing transition and trade talks to begin.

However, with a legally binding text needing to be agreed by March in order to launch those trade talks, further tough negotiations will be necessary both in Brussels and in London.

Last night there was further conflict within the Conservative Party on the horizon after the government confirmed that it was backing down on a key EU demand, giving European nationals arriving in the UK during a two-year post-Brexit transition period full residency rights.

Brexit Secretary David Davis has written to Tory MPs spelling out the government’s resistance to parts of the draft deal.

Mrs May must win the support of her full cabinet at a meeting this morning, ahead of a crucial speech setting out her vision for the next phase of talks on Friday.

Yesterday the Prime Minister told the House of Commons that the draft text - which proposes a “common regulatory area” between the EU and Northern Ireland - would “threaten the constitutional integrity of the UK”.

Released in Brussels by chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, the EU text puts into legal terms the Joint Report agreed by Mrs May and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker in December, and is due to be agreed by the remaining 27 EU states next month.

However, Downing Street said that while it reflected the UK’s commitment to preventing a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic, it did not include a requirement for there not to be a border in the Irish Sea.

The draft text spells out in detail how the principle of “regulatory alignment” agreed in December would be implemented if the UK fails to find technological or diplomatic solutions to keeping the border open.

If such solutions are not found, the draft text states, “the territory of Northern Ireland, excluding the territorial waters of the United Kingdom... shall be considered to be part of the customs territory of the Union”.

Under the proposals, EU and UK customs authorities would jointly oversee movements between Northern Ireland and the British mainland, while Europe would retain control over aspects of taxation and state aid in the six counties.

The Scottish Government leapt on the draft plan, arguing that it meant Scotland could also remain part of the EU single market after Brexit.

“As we have made clear previously, if it is possible for Northern Ireland to effectively remain in the single market or customs union, the case for Scotland also doing so becomes a practical necessity,” said the SNP’s Brexit minister Michael Russell.

“Anything else would put Scotland at a huge competitive disadvantage when it comes to attracting jobs and investment.”

Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster condemned the text produced by Brussels as “constitutionally unacceptable” and potentially “catastrophic” for Northern Ireland.

Answering questions in the Commons less than an hour after the publication of the text, Mrs May told MPs: “The draft legal text the Commission have published would, if implemented, undermine the UK common market and threaten the constitutional integrity of the UK by creating a customs and regulatory border down the Irish Sea, and no UK prime minster could ever agree to it.

“I will be making it crystal clear to President Juncker and others that we will never do so.”

She said she stood by the deal struck in December, but left no doubt that she wants the withdrawal text rewritten, stating that UK negotiators would talk to Brussels about how the Joint Report “should be translated into legal form in the withdrawal agreement”.

Mr Barnier denied the proposals on Northern Ireland were deliberately designed to provoke the UK into action, saying: “I am not trying to provoke. I am not trying to create any shockwaves.”

He signalled his frustration at the lack of progress in the negotiations, telling a Brussels press conference: “We must pick up the pace.”

Mr Barnier repeated his warning that agreement on the transition deal following Brexit sought by Mrs May is “not a given”.

Responding to the UK Government’s concession on EU migration, SNP MP Stuart McDonald said: “Bit by bit, we see the Prime Minister being forced to acknowledge the fact that EU migration has a hugely positive impact on our economy and country, and any step in that direction is welcome.

“However, Theresa May has much further to go, not just for EU nationals arriving during the transition period, but also for those who are already here, on family rights and other key issues.

“The UK government’s obsession with their hard Brexit plans are already beginning to bite as the number of skilled EU workers in the UK dropped, and the UK has hit its self-imposed monthly cap for visas for skilled workers for the third month in a row. Unless the UK government urgently gets a grip, the UK will continue down the road of isolationism and retreat.”

READ MORE: Ayesha Hazarika: How Corbyn’s canny Brexit plan could make him PM