Brexit: Court of Session continues legal challenge until after October 19 deadline

A legal challenge aimed at forcing Boris Johnson to stick to the Benn Act has been temporarily postponed to allow time to see if the Prime Minister will meet its October 19 deadline.

Three judges at Scotland’s highest civil court ruled today there was currently no basis on which they could grant either of the pro-Remain campaigners’ requests, and that ordinarily, they would have been refused.

But in their statement, the judges added that the political debate must be played out before they could make any final decision. The case has now been continued so that campaigners do not have to start new proceedings if circumstances change.

Lord Carloway, Lord President of the Court of Session, said: “Until the time for sending the letter arrives the Prime Minister has not acted unlawfully.

“If October 19 comes and goes without the act having been satisfied the petitioners would be entitled to return to court asking for the Prime Minister to have to comply with the act.

“The situation remains fluid. What is known is that over the next two weeks circumstances will change.”

He continued: “The court can only intervene if there is a demonstrable unlawfulness which it requires to correct. There has been no such unlawfulness.”

Under the terms of the Benn Act, which was passed by opposition MPs last month, Mr Johnson must request a Brexit extension in 10 days’ time if no deal has been agreed between the UK and the EU.

SNP justice spokeswoman Joanna Cherry, QC Jo Maugham, and millionaire businessman Dale Vince pursued a petition at the Court of Session with the intention of forcing Mr Johnson’s administration to respect the Benn Act and not circumvent it.

The Prime Minister and his Cabinet have repeatedly said the UK will leave the EU by the end of October, with or without a deal.

