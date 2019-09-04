Brexit case: Court of Session rules Westminster shut down is legal

A judge has rejected a legal attempt by a cross-party group of parliamentarians to prevent Boris Johnson from shutting down Westminster for five weeks before the Brexit deadline.

The group of MPs and peers - led by Joanna Cherry of the SNP - had wanted Scotland’s highest civil court to rule that the Prime Minister had acted illegally and unconstitutionally by proroguing the UK Parliament ahead of the UK leaving the EU.

Anti-Brexit protesters gather in Edinburgh

In a ruling issued this morning, Lord Doherty rejected the petition. “It is not for the courts to decide further restraints on prorogation which go beyond those which parliament provides,” he said.

It is expected the parliamentarians will launch an immediate appeal, which is likely to be heard tomorrow.

