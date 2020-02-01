Brexit: Brussels has 'left a light on for Scotland' in EU, says Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon last night suggested the EU had "left a light on" for Scotland as a huge light projection appeared on the frontage of the European Commission in Brussels.



Ms Sturgeon took to Twitter shortly before Friday's 11pm Brexit deadline when the UK's departure from the European Union was finally enacted.



The First Minister's tweet showed a photograph of the European Commission building in the Belgian capital's Rue de la Loi and a message projected on to its frontage.

The message showed the words Europe and Scotland joined together by a single heart.



In the tweet, which has now been liked and shared tens of thousands of times, Ms Sturgeon remarked that it appeared that the EU had "left a light on" for Scotland, referencing a single office light being kept on in the otherwise dark and empty building.



It is understood the projection was commissioned by the Scottish Government.



She wrote: "The EU Commission building in Brussels tonight (and if you look carefully you’ll see that they do appear to have left a light on for us!)."



Ms Sturgeon and her party have made no secret of their desire to see Scotland return as a member of the European Union once gaining independence from the United Kingdom.



A similar message appeared on Friday on the sands at Portoebello Beach in Edinburgh. An image of the message was distributed widely online by the SNP.