Brexit: Boris Johnson will request extension if deal is not agreed, court hears

The UK Government will send a letter to the EU requesting an extension of Article 50 if a Brexit deal is not reached by October 19, a court has heard.

In documents submitted to the Court of Session, lawyers representing Boris Johnson said the prime minister would respect the terms of the Benn Act, which calls for Brexit to be delayed if a formal agreement has been reached.

The revelation was made during legal arguments made by Aidan O’Neill QC, who is representing SNP MP Joanna Cherry, Jo Maugham QC and businessman Dale Vince in a legal action that requests that Scotland's highest civil court grants an interdict to compel Mr Johnson to comply with the terms of the act.

The petitioners who brought the case to the Edinburgh court want judges there to consider fining or imprisoning Mr Johnson in the event of him disregarding the Act.

The Prime Minister has previously insisted that he would not allow an extension to Brexit, saying that 'do or die' the UK would leave the European Union on October 31.

He has declined to say how he could take the UK out of the bloc on that date under the terms of the Benn Act, with Conservative MPs suggesting that the Government's advisers had found a way round the Act.

Pro-Brexit MP Steve Baker told the BBC's Newsnight programme that he understood from his interactions with Ministers that they had 'a way through' the act.