Brexit: Boris Johnson calls for MPs to back General Election on December 12

Boris Johnson has offered opposition MPs more time to scrutinise legislation that would implement his Brexit deal - provided that they vote for a general election.



The Prime Minister said he would hold a general election on Thursday 12 December, giving the Commons until 6 November to amend and pass the Withdrawal Agreement Bill.

A motion to hold an election under the Fixed-term Parliaments Act is expected to be put forward on Monday, and would require a two-thirds majority to be approved.

It comes as the EU prepares to respond to a request for an extension of the UK’s 31 October Brexit deadline, with European leaders expected to offer a three-month delay until 31 January.

Following a meeting of the Cabinet, Mr Johnson told journalists: “The way to get Brexit done is to be reasonable with parliament and say, if they genuinely want more time to study this excellent deal, they can have it, but they have to agree to an election on 12 December.

“That’s the way forward, because this parliament has been going on for a long time without a majority, it’s refusing to deliver Brexit [and] it’s impossible to deliver legislation.

“It’s time, frankly, that the opposition summoned up the nerve to submit themselves to the judgement of our collective boss, which is the people of the UK.”