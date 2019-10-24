Brexit: Boris Johnson calls for MPs to back General Election in December

Boris Johnson has offered opposition MPs more time to scrutinise legislation that would implement his Brexit deal - provided that they vote for a general election.



The Prime Minister said he would hold a general election on Thursday 12 December, giving the Commons until 6 November to amend and pass the Withdrawal Agreement Bill.

A motion to hold an election under the Fixed-term Parliaments Act is expected to be put forward on Monday, and would require a two-thirds majority to be approved.

Opposition parties indicated that they would reject the call for a snap election, with the SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford saying he would not “dance to Boris Johnson’s tune”.

It comes as the EU prepares to respond to a request for an extension of the UK’s 31 October Brexit deadline, with European leaders expected to offer a three-month delay until 31 January.

Following a meeting of the Cabinet, Mr Johnson told journalists: “The way to get Brexit done is to be reasonable with parliament and say, if they genuinely want more time to study this excellent deal, they can have it, but they have to agree to an election on 12 December.

“That’s the way forward, because this parliament has been going on for a long time without a majority, it’s refusing to deliver Brexit [and] it’s impossible to deliver legislation.

“It’s time, frankly, that the opposition summoned up the nerve to submit themselves to the judgement of our collective boss, which is the people of the UK.”

In a letter to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Mr Johnson admitted that his ‘do or die’ pledge to take the UK out of the EU by 31 October would be broken.

“I have repeatedly made clear to EU leaders since I became Prime Minister that I believe any delay to be extremely damaging for the country and my view has never changed that we should leave on 31 October,” he writes.

“However, it is clear from public and private comments of President Tusk that it is likely that the EU will offer a delay until 31 January, though it is possible that a shorter delay will be offered.”

The Prime Minister goes on to warn that the UK “cannot risk further paralysis” and says that if Labour supports an election, the government will “make available all possible time between now and 6 November for the WAB [Withdrawal Agreement Bill] to be discussed and voted through, including Fridays, weekends, the earliest starts and the latest finishes.

“This means that we could get Brexit done before the election on 12 December, if MPs choose to do so.

“But if Parliament refuses to take this chance and fails to ratify by the end of 6 November, as I fear it will, then the issue will have to be resolved by a new Parliament.

“An election on 12 December will allow a new Parliament and Government to be in place by Christmas.”

Mr Johnson concluded: “Parliament cannot continue to hold the country hostage.”

MPs from Labour, the SNP the Liberal Democrats and the Greens all indicated they would not back a motion for an election on Monday.