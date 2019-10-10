Brexit: Boris Johnson and Irish leader 'see a pathway to possible deal'

Boris Johnson and Irish premier Leo Varadkar have said they can "see a pathway" to a possible Brexit deal.



Following more than two hours of talks at a country manor on the Wirral, the two leaders said they believed a deal was "in everybody's interests".

In a joint statement, they said they would now "reflect further" on their discussions while their officials would continue to "engage intensively".

"Both continue to believe a deal is in everybody's interest. They agreed that they could see a pathway to a possible deal," the statement said.

"They agreed to reflect further on their discussions and that officials would continue to engage intensively on them."

Irish leader Leo Varadkar and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Mr Johnson and the Taoiseach released the joint statement after leaving talks at Thornton Manor this afternoon.

The UK Prime Minister's Twitter account said: "The Prime Minister and Taoiseach have had a detailed and constructive discussion ... they also discussed the potential to strengthen bilateral relations, including on Northern Ireland."

The statement added: "Following their discussions the Taoiseach will consult with the Taskforce 50 and the Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay will meet Michel Barnier tomorrow morning."