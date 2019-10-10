Breakfast Politics Briefing: UK property market feeling impact of ‘endless wrangling over Brexit’ | Boris Johnson urges Donald Trump to rethink huge tariffs on whisky

Welcome to The Scotsman’s morning politics briefing. Here’s all you need to know for the day ahead.

Boris Johnson to meet Irish leader today for last-ditch Brexit talks

Boris Johnson meets his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar today for last-ditch talks to try to end the impasse over Brexit, with EU leaders saying there was little hope of a breakthrough. (Full story in The Scotsman).

SNP Minister says Tories 'hell bent' on no-deal Brexit

The Conservatives in Westminster are "forfeiting the right to be taken seriously as negotiating partners" with the EU and devolved countries, Mike Russell has said. (Full story in The Scotsman).

Gordon Brown: No-deal Brexit will make UK a ‘paradise’ for spivs and speculators

A no-deal Brexit will make the UK a “paradise” for speculators, spivs and smugglers to make money out of medicine shortages, Gordon Brown will warn in a speech today. (Full story in The Scotsman).

Boris Johnson urges Donald Trump to rethink huge tariffs on whisky

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made a direct appeal to US President Donald Trump to reconsider planned 25 per cent tariffs on Scotch whisky. (Full story in The Scotsman).

‘Endless wrangling over Brexit’ takes toll on UK property market

The flow of homes coming on to the market across Britain is at its weakest level in three years as “endless wrangling about Brexit” continues, according to a new report from surveyors. (Full story in The Scotsman).

On today's agenda:

- Cosla conference. The local government body stages its annual conference, with addresses from Cosla President Alison Evison, former Prime Minister Gordon Brown and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

- Extinction Rebellion plan sit-in protest at London's City Airport. The group says the the Fly Today, No Tomorrow action will involve a 'Hong Kong style' occupation of the terminal building, lying, sitting or glueing-on in front of the departure and arrivals gates City Airport.