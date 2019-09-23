Breakfast politics briefing: SNP to wipe out Scottish Labour | Supreme Court poised to rule against Boris Johnson | sectarian violence fears

Have your say

Welcome to The Scotsman’s morning politics briefing. Here’s all you need to know for the day ahead.

SNP could wipe out Scottish Labour vote in event of a no-deal Brexit

Scottish Labour will lose more than 50 per cent of its vote from 2017 if Jeremy Corbyn fails to say he will campaign for Remain in a second EU referendum, internal party polling says.

Figures shared with the Scotsman show that just 49.2 per cent of Labour voters at the last general election would keep faith with the party in a snap vote, which could come as early as November.

Sectarian violence could surge in Scotland in the wake of a no-deal Brexit

Sectarian violence could surge in Scotland in the wake of a no-deal Brexit, ministers have warned.

They say they’re “aware any changes in the levels of sectarian behaviour in Northern Ireland could impact Scotland” just weeks after violent street clashes between Republicans and Loyalists in Glasgow.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has blamed Iran for attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has blamed Iran for attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities ahead of a meeting with the country's president, Hassan Rouhani, the BBC reports

Mr Johnson said there was a "very high degree of probability" Iran was behind the drone and missile attacks on two oil facilities, which Tehran denies.

Boris Johnson hits out at Thomas Cook after company collapse

After news of the Thomas Cook collapse leaving 150,000 Brits stuck abroad Boris Johnson lashed out at the holiday firm, The Mirror reports

He said: “One’s driven to reflect on whether the directors of these companies are properly incentivised to sort such matters out.”

Supreme court poised to rule against Boris Johnson, say legal experts

Boris Johnson would have no option but to recall MPs to Westminster if the supreme court rules he misled the Queen, senior legal sources told the Observer yesterday.

There is a growing belief in the legal community that the court will find against the government when it hands down its momentous verdict on Johnson’s decision to prorogue parliament.

On today's agenda:

- Labour party conference continues, key events include, Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard, Shadow chancellor John McDonnell, Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry and Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer.



- Boris Johnson in New York at UN General Assembly for speeches and bilaterals. Among the world leaders he will meet are Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel.

- Supreme court ruling on prorogation due early this week.