Breakfast politics briefing: Scottish Tories fear election 'punishment' | SNP councillor slammed for homeward comments

Welcome to The Scotsman’s morning politics briefing. Here’s all you need to know for the day ahead.

Scottish Tories fear 'punishment'

Boris Johnson. Picture: PA

Scottish Conservative politicians are reluctant to embrace an Autumn or Winter general election as they fear that voters and campaigners will be deterred by bad weather and shorter days.

One of the party's 13 MPs told the Scotsman: “If we ask people to go to the polls in the last week of November or the first two weeks of December, every politician across the country will be punished by the electorate.”

Boris Johnson has attempted to goad opposition politicians into backing an early election, but has thus far been unable to convince them. (Full story in the Scotsman)

SNP candidate criticised for 'divisive' language after vowing to send Tory MP 'homeward'

A prospective SNP candidate has been slammed after saying that he would send the English-born Tory MP who he is attempt to unseat 'homeward'.

Clackmannanshire councillor Graham Lindsay was talking about Luke Graham, the MP for Ochil and South Perthshire, who was born in Swindon.

In a video announcing his candidacy, Mr Lindsay said: “I believe I’m the right person to expose Luke and his harmful policies and send him homeward." (Full story in the Scotsman)

Jackson Carlaw 'didn't consult Scottish Tories' on no-deal shift

There is understood to be significant disquiet in the Scottish Conservatives after acting leader Jackson Carlaw announced a policy u-turn that saw the party back Boris Johnson's pledge to leave the EU at the end of this month even if there is no deal with the EU.

None of the Scottish Tory frontbench at Holyrood were warned in advance of Mr Carlaw's declaration that a no-deal Brexit would be preferable to the 'endless drift' of further delay by requesting an extension from the EU.

There was 'cold fury' among members of the MSP group, which is largely opposed to a no-deal Brexit. (Full story in the Times)

Boris Johnson 'must be ousted'

The SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford has urged opposition party leaders at Westminster to unite around the common goal of removing Boris Johnson from Downing Street ahead of an expected vote of no confidence.

Mr Blackford's party want an acting or interim Prime Minister to take the reigns for a brief period to send a letter to the EU to request an extension to Article 50.

However there is understood to be differences of opinion among opposition groups, with the Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson in particular vociferous about her opposition to Jeremy Corbyn becoming Prime Minister. (Full story in the National)

Scottish Tories urge 'spring election'

More on the desire from some Scottish Conservatives to avoid a winter election, as reports emerged that some in the party are pushing for an election in the spring of next year to capitalise on 'turmoil' they expect in the SNP.

Tories are convinced that the trial of former First Minister Alex Salmond on charges of sexual assault and attempted rape will lead to splits within the SNP. (Full story in the Herald)

