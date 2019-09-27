Breakfast politics briefing: Johnson refuses to back down | Queen's 'mistake on prorogation'

Welcome to The Scotsman’s morning politics briefing. Here’s all you need to know for the day ahead.

Johnson won't curb language despite Commons row

An unrepentant Boris Johnson is refusing to temper his language amid continued anger over his comments to MPs that have sparked fury from across the political spectrum.

The Prime Minister told the BBC that “should be able to talk about the surrender bill, the surrender act, in the way that I did.”

He has been criticised for using terms such as 'betrayal' to describe opposition politicians' approach to Brexit. (Full story in the Scotsman)

Queen has made 'mistake' on prorogation

Leading the Scotsman's comment section today, Joyce McMillan says that the Queen and her advisers have made an error of judgement in backing Boris Johnson's controversial prorogation of parliament.

Joyce posits a number of theories as to why the monarch would back the plans, from being caught off guard on holiday to actually being in favour of the suspension, which was eventually ruled unlawful by the UK's top judges at the Supreme Court.

Sir John Major: Boris Johnson has destroyed hopes of compromise

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Sir John Major has stepped up his attacks on Boris Johnson, accusing the Conservative leader of wrecking hopes of finding a Brexit compromise deal.

There are diminishing hopes of an agreement being reached with the EU as the UK prepares to leave the union on October 31.

Sir John was part of one of the court actions that prompted the Supreme Court to rule Mr Johnson's prorogation of parliament unlawful. (Full story in the Scotsman)

Deliver Brexit or face riots, Boris Johnson warned

Meanwhile, an incendiary warning has been issued by an unnamed Government minister who has been quoted as telling the Prime Minister that Britain will face civil unrest on the scale of France's giles jaunes protests or the Rodney King riots in LA in 1992.

A cabinet minister told the The Times: "In this country we never had the giles jaunes or the LA riots in 1992. People don't think it's possible in this country, because it has not happened before.

"Now they have a model - giles jaunes - they have encrypted phones to co-ordinate it." (Full story in the Times)

Scottish Government treating public money 'like casino chips'

The SNP Government has been accused of gambling with public money after a string of company investments and rescues saw the write off of £135m of government funds.

2018/19 accounts revealed write-offs for projects such as BiFab engingerring and the loss-making Prestwick Airport.

Opposition politicians took aim at Derek Mackay, accusing him of being out of his depth. (Full story in the Herald)

Today's agenda

- Jeane Freeman is set to meet trainee doctors to announce additional places on the Foundation Medical Programme.

- Conference delegates from the Conservative Party will begin heading to Manchester ahead of a truncated gathering set to begin on Sunday after MPs denied Government plans to hold a parliamentary recess next week.