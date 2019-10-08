Breakfast Politics Briefing: EU and UK 'far apart on Brexit' | Glasgow Provost criticised over 'spending spree'

Welcome to The Scotsman’s morning politics briefing. Here’s all you need to know for the day ahead.

Boris and EU 'far apart' on Brexit deal

Eva Bolander. Picture: PA

It has been less than a week since Boris Johnson made a 'comprehensive' offer to the EU in a bid to break the Brexit deadlock.

However the initial reaction to the Prime Minister's plans was cool and EU leaders have only grown more frosty in the intervening five days.

The Latvian Prime Minister reckoned chances of a deal were very thin in an interview on Sunday, and we've looked deeper into the chasm of difference between the two sides. (Full story in the Scotsman)

Firms 'hiring more temporary staff'

Another side-effect of the Brexit uncertainty was revealed by one of the country's top economists today.

Sebastian Burnside, chief economist at RBS, said that firms were hiring more temporary staff as a result of the lack of clarity in terms of the country's long term constitutional status.

He warned: "Moreover, uncertainty continues to weigh on hiring decisions, with firms turning to short-term staff to fill vacancies until there is greater clarity around Brexit." (Full story in the Scotsman)

Glasgow Lord Provost criticised over 'spending spree'

Glasgow's Lord Provost Eva Bolander is facing calls to resign after revelations that she spend £8,000 of taxpayer cash on items including coats, underwear, tights, haircuts and nearly two dozen pairs of shoes.

An investigation by the Daily Record showed that the SNP councillor claimed the huge sums on clothing and beauty products even as residents of the city suffer as a result of local authority cuts.

Among the items charged to the taxpayer were 20 nail treatments and a pair of spectacles that cost £358. (Full story in the Daily Record)

Boris Johnson 'must intervene directly on whisky tariffs'

Former Scottish Secretary David Mundell has urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to directly intervene to urge Donald Trump to reconsider an announcement that exports of malt whisky from Scotland to the USA would be subject to 25% tariffs.

Mr Mundell warned in the House of Commons that over 3,000 jobs could be lost in the vital whisky industry if the White House presses ahead with the plans, which are part of a trade dispute with the EU over aircraft subsidies.

The Dumfriesshire MP said the Prime Minister should talk directly to President Trump about the subsidies. (Full story in the Daily Telegraph)

Anger over council's inability to estimate indy rally attendance

A row has broken out over the estimated attendance at one of the biggest pro-independence rallies held in Scotland on Saturday.

Organisers of the All Under One Banner event said that the march that took place in Edinburgh at the weekend and heard from speakers including Joanna Cherry and Tommy Sheridan was attended by 200,000.

Unionist activists said that the march was attended by just 11,000, while Edinburgh Council said that they did not have the resources to provide an official estimate. (Full story in the Times)

