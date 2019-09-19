Breakfast politics briefing: David Cameron urged Queen to intervene in referendum | Inheritance tax plan to hit Scots estates

Have your say

Welcome to The Scotsman’s morning politics briefing. Here’s all you need to know for the day ahead.

David Cameron reveals he did urge Queen to intervene in Scottish independence referendum

Former Prime Minister David Cameron has revealed he did influence the Queen to intervene in the 2014 Scottish independence referendum and back the No campaign. (Full story in The Scotsman).

Inheritance tax plan to hit Scots estates

Nine in ten Scottish estates would be taxed under a contentious inheritance levy proposed by a leading think tank. (Full story in The Scotsman).

Opposition MSPs plan legislation to stop SNP ministers ‘spinning’ statistics

New legislation could stop Scottish ministers from having early access to official statistics.

Following a recommendation from a parliamentary report, a majority of opposition MSPs on the economy committee supported plans to limit access to figures. (Full story in The Scotsman).

Stop 'Father of Lies' Boris Johnson abusing power, Supreme Court told

Supreme Court judges have been told to “stand up for democracy” against “Father of Lies” Boris Johnson in impassioned argument from the QC representing campaigners seeking to overturn the prorogation of parliament. (Full story in The Scotsman).

Members of children’s parliament want alcohol to be made ‘less visible’

Members of Scotland’s Children’s Parliament have called for alcohol to be made less visible and for tougher measures to stop people drinking in public spaces. (Full story in The Scotsman).

On today’s agenda

- Boris Johnson is to host military leaders in Downing Street as he aims to get the armed forces "match fit".

- Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay will meet EU counterparts in Spain

- The UK's highest court is set to hear from a host of supporters of a legal challenge over the controversial prorogation of Parliament - including former prime minister Sir John Major.