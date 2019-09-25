Breakfast politics briefing: Boris Johnson flies back from US to chaos| 'Why we must make sure the Prime Minister's Brexit plan fails'

Have your say

Joanna Cherry: ‘Now we must make sure Boris Johnson’s Brexit plans fail’

Boris Johnson has lost every single vote in Parliament, he has lost his majority, he has purged his party of his moderate MPs, and he has shamefully attempted to subvert the rule of law in an attempt to push through his extreme Brexit plans. (Full story in The Scotsman).

Brexit analysis: Why Boris Johnson needs an election

‘It is a one off”, Supreme Court President Lady Hale said with admirable understatement as she delivered yesterday’s historic ruling.

And it’s as difficult to work out what happens next as it is to find a precedent for what happened yesterday. (Full piece, by Westminster Correspondent Paris Gourtsoyannis in The Scotsman).

Boris Johnson flies back to chaos after Supreme Court ruling

Boris Johnson said the Supreme Court’s verdict that his suspension of parliament had been unlawful was part of an attempt to frustrate Brexit as senior allies attacked the decision as unconstitutional.

The prime minister, who flies into London today facing calls to resign, said that he profoundly disagreed with the landmark ruling but would “respect” it. (Full story in The Times).

Trump impeachment: Pelosi launches formal inquiry into Ukraine claims

US Democrats have opened a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump over allegations he sought help from a foreign power to damage a political rival.

Top Democrat Nancy Pelosi said the president "must be held accountable". (Full story on the BBC).

Parliament: MPs and peers return after court rules shutdown unlawful

MPs and peers will return to Parliament later after the Supreme Court ruled that its suspension was unlawful. (Full story on the BBC).

On today's agenda:

- Labour Party Conference in Brighton

- House of Commons and House of Lords resumes