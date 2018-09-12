Braveheart row ahead of Tommy Sheridan’s pro-Scottish independence rally

The decision to screen Mel Gibson’s Braveheart in the centre of Glasgow ahead of pro-independence rally has been slammed by Yes supporters and Unionists.

The 1995 blockbuster which is a fictionalised account of Scotland’s legendary warrior William Wallace is classified as 15 due to its “strong bloody violence.”

The film is to be broadcast at 10am in George Square ahead of Tommy Sheridan’s annual Hope Over Fear rally.

But the decision was criticised by both sides in the constitutional debate, forcing the former MSP to take to Twitter to defend the decision.

Mr Sheridan tweeted: “It is an edited version of a brilliant film which although not historically accurate it does shine a light on history hidden from ordinary Scots for years #Freeeeedom”

Tommy Sheridan. Picture: John Devlin

But one social media user questioned the move: “Tommy, no sure this is the way to be going about getting over 50% of the country’s support. The swing voters arny interested in what happened 700yrs ago?”

To which Mr Sheridan replied: “Until that film I was not inspired to go and read more about my own country’s history. I think knowing what happened 70 or 700 years ago is a good thing.”

The grassroots campaign will hold its rally from 11am until 5pm on Saturday 15 September.

Already lined up to address the rally are SNP MSPs Alex Neil, Sandra White, Gil Paterson and Colin Beatie.

Tommy Sheridan was confirmed as a presenter on controversial state-owned Russian broadcaster Sputnik News, which has been described as a ‘propaganda outlet’ for the Putin regime, earlier this month.