Bottle deposit return scheme criticised for including glass

The introduction of glass bottles into the Scotland's new deposit return scheme has been criticised by businesses.

Details of the DRS, announced in Holyrood today, revealed that glass bottles had been added to the list of containers which shops will be expected to collect and recycle.

In a statement to Parliament this afternoon, Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham said the scheme would see all shops which sell drinks offer the 20p deposit refund if new legislation is passed by the Scottish Parliament later this year, with the scheme up and running by 2021.

However the Scottish Retail Consortium said the addition of glass bottles to the DRS would add an additional £50m per year to operating costs, and the Scottish Government "charging ahead" instead of a UK-wide approach could also cause more expense.

And Richard Walker, Managing Director at Iceland also urged the government to reconsider including glass in the scheme. He said: “We commend the Scottish Government for their ambitious plans to introduce a deposit return scheme (DRS) in Scotland.

"We know from our own in-store trials which now see over 100,000 bottles returned per month, that this is something which the public supports and will play a vital role in recycling plastic in the future.

“We strongly urge the Government to reconsider its decision to allow its DRS scheme to include glass. A scheme incorporating glass would put further pressure on high street retailers due to the size and scope of equipment required to recycle glass, and the requirement to manage additional health and safety concerns.

"As well as this, the recycling of glass would have the inevitable consequence of diverting footfall from an already precarious high street, due to the customer inconvenience of recycling heavy glass bottles in stores without parking.

"The existing kerbside glass collection scheme is effective and widely used, and we’d encourage the Scottish Government to focus their efforts on the immediate need to recycle plastics.”

Head of Policy with the SRC, Ewan MacDonald-Russell, echoed Mr Walker's remarks. He said: "A successful DRS, working within a wider comprehensive strategy to reduce waste following producer responsibility reform, would herald an opportunity to drive further increases in recycling and reduce litter, over and above the existing household kerbside system.

“However, we are concerned the disappointing design unveiled by ministers may make that unachievable. The inclusion of glass will add an additional £50 million per annum to the cost of running a DRS; a cost that will end up being paid by consumers. Glass is a difficult, bulky, and heavy material to manage and will be an enormous burden, especially for those operating from smaller stores."

Addressing the Parliament, Ms Cunningham said that Scotland was the first part of the UK to outline the design of deposit return scheme "one that is ambitious in scale and scope, and which gives the people of Scotland a clear and straightforward way to do their bit for the environment."

She added: “There is a global climate emergency and people across Scotland have been calling, rightly, for more ambition to tackle it and safeguard our planet for future generations. I am therefore delighted to confirm that I intend to implement a system covering PET – the most common form of plastic packaging – aluminium and steel cans, and glass, with a deposit refund set at 20p.

“Supported by international evidence our plans for Scotland’s Deposit Return Scheme are gathering pace with widespread consensus demonstrating that a well-run, appropriately-targeted scheme could improve the environment, change attitudes to recycling and litter, and support a more circular economy.”

The government is currently being advised by the Deposit Return Scheme Implementation Advisory Group providing industry input and guidance on how the scheme will work for consumers, producers, retailers and the hospitality industry.

Around 2.5 billion single use drinks containers are sold in Scotland each year, and the deposit return scheme is expected to encourage more sustainable use and recycling.

Scottish Liberal Democrat energy spokesperson Liam McArthur welcomed the announcement as "the right thing to do to end our throwaway culture."

But he added: “As we iron out the details it is essential that there are no unintended consequences. Island and rural areas must be properly accounted for, and we need to be certain that the inclusion of glass won’t cause manufacturers to turn to more harmful materials.

“The next step must be moving urgently to tackle the mountain of coffee cup waste through a latte levy, preventing millions of cups going straight to landfill.”

The announcement was also welcomed by Jill Farrell, Chief Operating Officer, Zero Waste Scotland, who said: “This will be a game-changer for recycling and the circular economy in Scotland. By giving people an extra incentive to do something good for our environment, and having a consistent approach across Scotland, we are confident it will be easier for all of us to do the right thing. This will improve the volume and quality of recycling and help tackle litter in the process.

“With a huge network of places to return your bottles and cans, it will be just as easy to return a drink as it is to buy one in the first place. I’m proud of Zero Waste Scotland’s role in advising the Scottish Government on this design, which has resulted in a blueprint for a world-class scheme.”

But the SRC also raised concerns about Scotland going along on the scheme. Mr MacDonald-Russell added: "Charging ahead with a Scotland-only scheme rather than working collaboratively on a pan-UK approach may affect the range and price of those products in scope. For example, to prevent fraud, Scottish drink containers will need to be labelled differently from those in the rest of the UK.

"That will impose enormous costs on retailers and producers, and could even place a question mark over the economic viability of selling some products north and south of the border.

“These decisions, mean this scheme risks hampering retailers without effectively delivering the environmental improvements we all want to see. The upfront cost of this scheme is likely to be in excess of £100 million to purchase reverse vending machines alone. Consequently we will await any further news on what any financial support package will look like with significant interest.

“We hope MSPs will closely scrutinise the scheme to consider whether the evidence genuinely supports the model chosen; and challenge Government to put the necessary funding in place for retailers to allow the enormous investment in infrastructure the scheme will require. “

And the Federation of Small Businesses also criticised the government for ruling out an exemption for the smallest shops. Colin Borland, FSB director of devolved nations, said: “A bottle deposit scheme is undoubtedly a popular idea. But it is understandable that those that run the very smallest shops have concerns about storage.

"That’s why we’ve been working with officials, underlining the importance of an opt-out for those without appropriate capacity. We’re unhappy that the Scottish Government hasn’t taken on board our concerns, despite a commitment to address the problems such a scheme poses for small retailers. Ministers need to explain to those that run the smallest shops how this scheme will work for them.”

Draft legislation on the scheme will be published later this year.