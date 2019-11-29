Boris Johnson warns of Brexit 'deadlock' if Labour takes power thanks to SNP

Boris Johnson has warned Brexit supporters that the UK's departure will be delayed if the Conservatives fail to win a majority at next month's election and instead Labour take power thanks to SNP MPs.

The Prime Minister vowed on Friday that he would get the UK out of the bloc by January 31, "no ifs, no buts", by bringing his deal back before Parliament before Christmas.

Michael Gove and Boris Johnson urged Brexit supporters to vote Conservative at the next election

Flanked by senior Cabinet minister Michael Gove and former Labour MP Gisela Stuart, Mr Johnson warned voters that Brexit would be further "delayed, denied" if they do not deliver a Tory majority.

He said: "No other party can deliver change at this election because every other party would be stuck in that selfsame hung, broken Parliament, arguing amongst themselves about Brexit, which is why the only way to secure change at this election is with the Conservative Party.

"And if we do this we will at last be able to lift ourselves out of the present morass and go forward with confidence."

He warned the public that if they do not deliver a Commons majority "then the deadlock will continue", with Jeremy Corbyn leading a Labour government propped up by the SNP.

"Our first move would be to bring the Withdrawal Agreement Bill back before Christmas and then leave the EU on January 31. No ifs, no buts - we'll get it done," Mr Johnson added.

Meanwhile, the PM committed to "ensuring that the public sector buys British", and to introducing a new state aid regime that would make it easier for the Government to intervene in ailing industries.

He also vowed to "take steps to ensure" his proposed Australian-style points-based immigration system "is in place" by January 1, 2021.

Mr Gove, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, stressed the hung Parliament message, saying it would lead to more "dither, delay and deadlock".