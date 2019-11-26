Boris Johnson vows to free 'paralysed' Scotland as he rules out indyref2

Scotland has been "trapped like a lion in a cage" for the past decade amid division over independence, Boris Johnson has claimed as he launched the Scots Tory manifesto in Scotland today.



The Prime Minister compared the country to a "super-green supercar blocked in the traffic" as he pledged to put an end to the constitutional arguments.

The PM was speaking at the launch of the Tory manifesto for Scotland - entitled No to Indyref2.

The Tory manifesto for Scotland - entitled No to Indyref2 - also sets out plans for almost £5 billion of extra spending for Scotland over the next five years in Barnett consequentials as a result of additional funds for schools and the NHS south of the border.

In his foreword to the document Mr Johnson says Scotland has been "paralysed" over the past decade because Nicola Sturgeon won't accept the result of the 2014 independence referendum as he pledged not grant authority for a repeat if he is re-elected.

"For the last decade Scotland has been trapped, like a lion in a cage," Mr Johnson states.

"You have been like super-green supercar blocked in the traffic. You can see the way ahead. You know where you want to go - and you know why you are stuck."

Nicoa Sturgeon has pledged to seek permission from the new Prime Minister for a section 30 order which would transfer power from Westminster to Holyrood allowing a second referendum to be staged next year - but Mr Johnson firmly ruled this out.

"I can guarantee that we will reject any request from the SNP Government to hold an independence referendum. There will be no negotiation - we will mark that letter return to sender and be done with it."

Mr Johnson was joined by Scots interim Tory leader Jackson Carlaw for the launch of the manifesto in North Queensferry, Fife today.

It pledges to "unleash Scotland's potential" with extra NHS and schools spending south of the border over the next five years resulting in £4.7 billion of extra cash for Scotland through the devolved funding set-up.