Boris Johnson urges MPs to back election on December 12

Boris Johnson has said the current Parliament has "run its course" as he urged MPs to back a general election on December 12.

Opening the Commons debate, the Prime Minister said the House was "incapable" of delivering on Brexit or anything else.

"Across the country there is a widespread view that this Parliament has run its course," he said.

"I simply do not believe that this House is capable of delivering on the priorities of the people, whether that means Brexit or anything else."

Conservative former minister Robert Halfon asked the PM: "In his preparations for a no-deal Brexit, can he make sure there's plenty of corn feed for the election chickens on the opposite benches?"

Mr Johnson said the point had been "elegantly put" before he outlined his frustrations at MPs not agreeing to fast-track the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill in line with Government demands.

Boris Johnson in the House of Commons. Picture: AFP

The PM went on: "I hear cries opposite to bring the Bill back and I've offered that and I continue to offer it. I wanted and I still want so badly to accommodate this House but we on these benches have compromised."

Mr Johnson said more time had been offered to scrutinise the Bill, adding: "With only one condition - that (Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn) would agree to do what all leaders of the Opposition are meant to yearn and crave and campaign for, and that is have a general election on December 12."

The PM said the offer was being made again on Monday.

The DUP

SNP MP Angus MacNeil tweeted: "DUP MPs on Commons benches have just told me that they will 'absolutely not' be supporting Boris Johnson in his bid for an election."

Mr Johnson said: "The people of this country can see the reality, they aren't interested in scrutinising Brexit, they aren't interested in debating Brexit, they just want to delay Brexit and to cancel Brexit.

"If this House is to convince the country that it is really serious about getting Brexit done there must be a fixed term to this debate, a parliamentary terminus, a hard stop that everybody can believe in."

In response to an intervention from DUP Ian Paisley (North Antrim), Mr Johnson added: "We will be campaigning on the basis of that (Brexit) deal."

He added: "Without that moment of truth the electorate will I'm afraid have a sense that we're all like Charlie Brown endlessly running up to kick the ball only to have Parliament take it away, whisk that ball away yet again."

Jeremy Corbyn

The Prime Minister said Jeremy Corbyn has "run out of excuses" to not support a general election.

Mr Johnson said: "We must have an election now, we cannot continue with this endless delay, and I don't know about you Mr Speaker, but I think the leader of the Opposition has now run out of excuses."

Mr Johnson continued: "And he's (Corbyn) still coming up with ever more ludicrous excuses for hiding from the British people.

"Now he says we've got to take no-deal off the table at the end of the transition period in December 2020."

He added: "Would it not make sense, according even to his own logic, for him to agree to an election now, so that he can have an opportunity to take no-deal off the table himself - isn't that the logic of his position?"