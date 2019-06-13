Boris Johnson tops first Tory leadership ballot as three hopefuls eliminated

Boris Johnson has topped the first ballot of MPs in the Tory leadership race with 114 votes, effectively guaranteeing himself a place in the final two.

Mr Johnson was 71 votes ahead of his nearest rival Jeremy Hunt, his successor Jeremy Hunt, who received 43 votes.

Three candidates were eliminated for failing to reach the threshold of 16 votes needed to stay in the contest: Andrea Leadsom on 11, Mark Harper on 10, and Esther McVey on 9.

Rory Stewart managed to cling with 19 votes, but pressure will mount on him and Matt Hancock, who received 20, and Sajid Javid, on 23, to consider whether to stay in the race or drop out to strengthen one of the other candidates who hope to prevent Mr Johnson from becoming the next Prime Minister.

The next ballot takes place on 18 June, and candidates will need to win 33 votes to remain in the contest.

Dominic Raab, who received 27 votes, said he was staying in the race. "I’m proud and honoured to have the support of so many brilliant colleagues today," he said. "This campaign is just getting started, and we've got a good base to build on."

Ms McVey, who came last, said she was "extremely grateful to those people who voted for me in this election" and said she would consider which candidate to throw her support behind.