The Prime Minister is set to wield the knife before Tory conference kicks off next week, with all the signs pointing to big moves after Prime Minister’s Questions.

A No.10 source said: “The PM will today conduct a reshuffle to put in place a strong and united team to Build Back Better from the pandemic.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Yesterday the PM set out his plan for managing Covid during the autumn and winter.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson could be waving goodbye to some ministers

“But the government must also redouble our efforts to deliver on the people’s priorities. The PM will be appointing ministers this afternoon with a focus on uniting and levelling up the whole country.”

Following a fortnight that has seen Labour finally lead the polls again, here are the names Mr Johnson could move as he tries to get his party back on track.

Gavin Williamson

Ah Gavin Williamson, the only man possibly in Britain who didn’t know who Marcus Rashford was.

Last week the education secretary appeared to confuse the Manchester United striker with the England rugby player Maro Itoje, who is also black.

Mr Williamson is believed to have messed up both the schools return and exams during the pandemic.

As a minister Labour have called for him to go once a week, every week, forever. He is the most likely scalp.

Given his series of gaffes and mishaps, naturally he is now being linked to the Northern Ireland job.

Dominic Raab

The foreign secretary could face being demoted despite stepping in for the Prime Minister when he was in hospital.

Mr Raab was heavily criticised for his handling of the Afghanistan crisis, a situation so serious he enjoyed a luxury holiday in Crete.

His time at the Foreign Office has led officials to label him a “control freak” and “toast” in the next reshuffle.

Whether Mr Johnson demotes his strong ally and fellow Brexiteer remains to be seen.

Michael Gove

The biggest name in the Aberdeen party scene is being tipped to replace Mr Raab at the Foreign Office.

A media performer without compare and a crucial asset in Mr Johnson’s attempts to remember the Union, he’s also being linked to the Home Office.

Essentially the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster is a safe bet to get a job that doesn’t take forever to write out.

Priti Patel

Having previously been allowed to resign despite trying to divert foreign aid to the Israeli Army while on holiday, the home secretary is rumoured to be at risk.

Mr Johnson forced out officials who disagreed with him over Ms Patel’s bullying allegations, and last week she reportedly held a secret meeting with a billionaire and British Airways.

The Police Federation have also said they have no confidence in her.

However, given the efforts made to “form a square around the Prittster”, it seems distinctly unlikely that she would be forced out entirely.

Oliver Dowden

Whether writing to Netflix demanding they make clear The Crown is fiction, or attacking a Churchill charity for “pandering to a noisy woke brigade”, the culture secretary has consistently shown a willing to fight the battles nobody was asking for.

He is now being linked with a move to education, with the Selby and Ainsty MP Nigel Adams rumoured to replace him.

Matt Hancock

No, Matt Hancock will not be coming back, but just a good reminder of what you can do as a minister and not get fired.