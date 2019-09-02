Boris Johnson statement LIVE: Latest updates from Downing Street in wake of PM's statement

Boris Johnson has summoned his senior ministers to Downing Street
Boris Johnson pleaded with Tory MPs not to support measures to block a no-deal Brexit amid speculation he could call an election if he loses the Commons showdown.

