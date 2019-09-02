Boris Johnson statement LIVE: Latest updates from Downing Street as PM set to make announcement Boris Johnson has summoned his senior ministers to Downing Street Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Boris Johnson has summoned his senior ministers to Downing Street ahead of Tuesday's showdown with rebel MPs, fuelling speculation he could be prepared to call an early election. Click refresh or click F5 for the latest updates from Downing Street. Nicola Sturgeon: UK government's 'subverting' of democracy will end up in courts Scottish Labour reshuffle as Sarah Boyack returns to frontline politics 0comments Want to join the conversation? Please register or log in to comment on this article.