Boris Johnson says ‘of course’ he is launching Tory leadership bid

Former foreign secretary Boris Johnson has said he will stand for the Conservative Party leadership after Theresa May stands down.

Speaking at a business event in Manchester, Mr Johnson said: “Of course I’m going to go for it.”

Mrs May has previously said she will resign once parliament backs her Brexit withdrawal deal.

Formerly the Mayor of London, Mr Johnson acknowledged that there is not currently a vacancy in Downing Street.

