Boris Johnson says he disagrees with Supreme Court ruling his parliament suspension was unlawful

The Prime Minister was speaking at the UN in New York after the Supreme Court ruled in a unanimous verdict that the prorogation of parliament was unlawful.

Mr Johnson said Brexit is "not made much easier" by the judgment.

"It is perfectly usual to have a Queen's speech, that is what we want to do but more importantly let's be in no doubt there are a lot of people who want to frustrate Brexit," he said.

"There are a lot of people who want to stop this country coming out of the EU.

"We have a Parliament that is unable to be prorogued, doesn't want to have an election, and I think it is time we took things forward.

READ MORE: Brexit decision fallout RECAP as Boris Johnson faces calls to resign



"As the law currently stands the UK leaves the EU on October 31 come what may but the exciting thing for us now is to get a good deal.

"Obviously getting a deal is not made much easier against this background but we are going to get on and do it.

"As the law stands we leave on October 31 and I am very hopeful that we will get a deal and I think what the people of the country want is to see parliamentarians coming together working in the national interest to get this thing done and that is what we are going to do."

Amber Rudd, the former Conservative cabinet minister, appeared to suggest Mr Johnson should consider sacking his key aide Dominic Cummings.

She told Sky News: "He's clearly not getting good advice. He will have to draw his own conclusions from that."

Ms Rudd added: "If I was getting the sort of advice he's been getting, I would certainly consider some people's positions."

A No 10 source told PA: "The PM will not resign following the judgement.

"Following the PM giving his speech at the UN this evening he will be flying back overnight to the UK and there will be a Cabinet call today while the PM is in New York."