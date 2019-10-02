Boris Johnson's Brexit plan in full: The EU 'must compromise' to reach agreement

Boris Johnson has urged the European Union to compromise to reach a Brexit deal as he set out his plan to scrap the Irish backstop.



The Prime Minister wrote to European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker to say that it would be a "failure of statecraft for which we would all be responsible" if the two sides could not strike a deal before the 17 October European Council.

He acknowledged there was "very little time", but said "both sides now need to consider whether there is sufficient willingness to compromise and move beyond existing positions" to reach an agreement.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson: 'Let's get Brexit done and bring this country together'

In his letter, Mr Johnson said the backstop - the contingency plan agreed by the EU and Theresa May to prevent a hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland - must be removed.

Unlike Mrs May's plans for a UK-EU relationship with a closely integrated customs arrangement, Mr Johnson favoured a looser free trade deal and "in these circumstances the proposed 'backstop' is a bridge to nowhere".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson works on his speech for the Conservative Party conference

Mr Johnson said the plan had five elements:

- A commitment to a solution compatible with the Good Friday Agreement;

- Confirmation of support for long-standing areas of UK-Ireland collaboration including the Common Travel Area and north-south co-operation;

- The potential creation of an all-Ireland regulatory zone covering all goods including agri-food;

- The consent of those affected by that all-Ireland zone with the Northern Ireland Executive and Assembly given the chance to endorse the plan before it comes into effect and then every four years;

- Northern Ireland will be fully part of the UK customs territory and outside the EU's customs union.

READ MORE: Sketch: RIP Ruth Davidson's legacy - this is Johnson's party now

Mr Johnson claimed the plan was "entirely compatible with maintaining an open border in Northern Ireland".

His plan would see Northern Ireland essentially stay in the European single market for goods through the creation of a "all-island regulatory zone".

The Northern Ireland Assembly would have to approve the arrangements first and be able to vote every four years on whether to keep them.

The European Commission has said it would "examine [the proposals] objectively".

Mr Johnson earlier said at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester that the only alternative to his plan was a no-deal Brexit.

The DUP welcomed the proposals as ensuring Northern Ireland leaves the EU customs union and upholding the Good Friday Agreement.

A statement said: "The DUP has always indicated that the United Kingdom must leave the EU as one nation and in so doing that no barriers to trade are erected within the UK.

"This offer provides a basis for the EU to continue in a serious and sustained engagement with the UK Government without risk to the internal market of the United Kingdom.

"It will require changes to the draft withdrawal treaty and we welcome the fact that all sides now recognise that requirement in order to secure agreement.

"These proposals would ensure that Northern Ireland would be out of the EU customs union and the single market as with the rest of the United Kingdom.

"These proposals, which are entirely consistent with the spirit and principles of the Belfast Agreement, demonstrate commitment to working with our neighbours in the Republic of Ireland in

a spirit of mutual co-operation whilst respecting the integrity of Northern Ireland's economic and constitutional position within the United Kingdom."