Boris Johnson's adviser Dominic Cummings says 'not surprising' people angry with MPs over Brexit

Dominic Cummings, senior adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, says it is "not surprising" people are angry with MPs' actions over the referendum.

Mr Cummings was speaking at an event marking the launch of a new book by Vote Leave supporter and businessman Stuart Wheeler.

When asked if he blamed MPs for the abuse they were getting, Mr Cummings said: "The MPs said we will have a referendum, we will respect the result and then they spent three years swerving all over the shop.

"It is not surprising some people are angry about it. I find it very odd that these characters are complaining that people are unhappy about their behaviour now and they also say they want a referendum. How does that compute for them?"

Speaking at the event, held at Carlton House Terrace in Central London on Thursday, Mr Cummings added: "To me it says that fundamentally a lot of people in Parliament are more out of touch with the country now, than they were in summer 2016."

Mr Cummings added: "If you are a bunch of politicians and say that we swear we are going to respect the result of a democratic vote, and then after you lose you say, we don't want to respect that vote, what do you expect to happen?"

When asked if the MPs have themselves to blame for the abuse, Mr Cummings said: "That's the way you're putting it. I am using my language."