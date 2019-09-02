Boris Johnson refuses to rule out calling snap general election if cross-party bill passes

Voters face the prospect of a third General Election in four years as Boris Johnson tonight issued a fresh warning to rebel Tory MPs not to back a cross-party Bill which could rule out a no-deal Brexit.

Mr Johnson said if MPs voted against the Government they would “chop the legs” out from under the UK’s position in negotiating a deal with the EU.

Boris Johnson outside Downing Street today ahead of an emergency cabinet meeting

He said: “I say, to show our friends in Brussels that we are united in our purpose, MPs should vote with the Government against Corbyn’s pointless delay.

“I want everybody to know there are no circumstances in which I will ask Brussels to delay. We are leaving on October 31, no ifs or buts.”

