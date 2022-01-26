As the Sue Gray report into partygate looms over Boris Johnson’s head like the sword of Damocles, the Prime Minister is set to face further questions on Wednesday.

Here is a run-down of what we can expect and what we know so far ahead of PMQs today.

When is the Sue Gray report due?

Boris Johnson is due to speak at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday during partygate scandal (Photo: Jessica Taylor / AFP via Getty Images).

A Downing Street source said that Sue Gray had not, as of Tuesday evening, handed in her findings about alleged coronavirus rule-breaking parties held at the top of Government.

The senior civil servant’s inquiry had been expected to be finalised this week, with reports suggesting it could be published to coincide with Wednesday’s Prime Minister’s Questions, or possibly on Thursday.

It comes as police launched their own probe into multiple events in No 10 after being passed information from the Gray inquiry.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said investigations into historic allegations of Covid regulation flouting were carried out in cases of the “most serious and flagrant” breaches, and when it was considered those involved “ought to have known that what they were doing was an offence”.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman signalled that Boris Johnson would be willing to speak to those at Scotland Yard investigating the alleged breaches of coronavirus rules over the past two years.

However, he said Mr Johnson believes he has not broken the law.

What can we expect from PMQs and what will the Prime Minister say?

The topic dominating the Commons agenda will be the partygate scandal with many MPs across the political spectrum likely to quiz the PM on this.

Some Conservative MPs have publicly called for Mr Johnson’s resignation, but others have said they will await the publication of the Gray report before trying to trigger a vote of no confidence.

We can expect many to once again call for Johnson to resign as a result of his participation in certain Downing Street gatherings which took place – including his own Birthday party.

Some are sticking by Mr Johnson with Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns defending the PM’s presence at his own surprise birthday bash when social events indoors were banned, saying he had been “ambushed with a cake”.

It is likely that Mr Johnson will say he will ‘await for the Sue Gray report to be published’ but with the possibility of this being published as early as midday today we could see him comment further.

He may even comment on whether he will continue his position in office.

MPs will most likely draw attention to Metropolitan Police’s investigation into alleged rule-breaking Downing Street parties.

When is PMQs and how can I watch?

Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) will take place in the Commons Chamber this Wednesday at 12 noon.

You can follow The Scotsman’s Live Blog as PMQs takes place.

PMQs will be available to watch via parliament.tv as well.

