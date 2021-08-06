The Prime Minister was condemned by leaders in Scotland and Wales after joking that Margaret Thatcher had given the UK an early start in the shift away from coal power by closing so many collieries.

Number 10 declined to apologise for the comments but said Mr Johnson understands the suffering of former mining communities.

The PM’s official spokesman told reporters: “The Prime Minister recognises the huge impact and pain closing coal mines had in communities across the UK.

Boris Johnson: PM 'recognises pain' of coal mine closures, Number 10 insists as comment condemned

“This Government has an ambitious plan to tackle the critical issue of climate change, which includes reducing reliance on coal and other non-renewable energy sources.

“During the visit the Prime Minister pointed to the huge progress already made in the UK transitioning away from coal and towards cleaner forms of energy, and our commitment to supporting people and industries on that transition.”

Asked if Mr Johnson will apologise, the spokesman said: “You’ve got my words there, the Prime Minister recognises the huge impact and pain closing coal mines had in communities across the UK.”

SNP MP Owen Thompson, who represents former mining communities in Midlothian,invited the Prime Minister to visit a local mining community to apologise in person.

Mr Thompson said: "Boris Johnson' s offensive comments have gone down like a cup of cold sick in communities across Scotland, who have suffered decades of pain as a result of Thatcher's cruel Tory cuts.

"The Prime Minister should have the decency to book a return ticket to Scotland, so he can visit our local mining communities to apologise in person and see first-hand the devastation caused.”

Labour demanded an immediate apology, with party leader Sir Keir Starmer saying the comments were “a slap in the face” for communities still suffering from the legacy of Mrs Thatcher’s actions.

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said the Prime Minister’s comments were “crass and offensive”, with the collapse of the coal industry causing “incalculable” damage to Welsh communities.

Mr Johnson’s comments had already been strongly criticised by Sir Keir and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Mr Johnson made the off-the-cuff remarks as he was pressed on whether he would set a deadline for ending fossil fuel extraction.

The Prime Minister hailed existing action to move to greener forms of power, stating that when he was a child 70-80 per cent of all electricity had been coal-generated.

“Since then, it’s gone right down to 1 per cent, or sometimes less,” he said.

“Look at what we’ve done already.

“We’ve transitioned away from coal in my lifetime.

“Thanks to Margaret Thatcher, who closed so many coal mines across the country, we had a big early start and we’re now moving rapidly away from coal altogether.”

The Thatcher administration saw the bitter 1984-85 miners’ strike which affected pit communities across the country.

Ms Sturgeon said lives and communities across Scotland were “utterly devastated by Thatcher’s destruction of the coal industry”, adding that it had “zero to do with any concern she had for the planet”.

