Boris Johnson Partygate statement: What did the Prime Minister say? Did he apologise?

Making a statement in the House of Commons on the Sue Gray report, Boris Johnson said: "I want to begin today by renewing my apology to the House, to the whole country, for the short lunchtime gathering on June 19, 2020 in the Cabinet Room, during which I stood at my place at the Cabinet table and for which I received a fixed penalty notice.

"I also want to say above all that I take full responsibility for everything that took place on my watch. Sue Gray's report has emphasised that it is up to the political leadership in Number 10 to take ultimate responsibility and, of course, I do."

Boris Johnson said staff were working "extremely long hours" and "doing their best" to help the country in the pandemic, adding to MPs: "I appreciate this is no mitigation but it's important to set out."

He added: "I'm trying to set out the context, not to mitigate or to absolve myself in any way.

"The exemption under which they were present in Downing Street includes those circumstances where officials and advisers were leaving the Government and it was appropriate to recognise and to thank them for the work they had done.

"I briefly attended such gatherings to thank them for their service, which I believe is one of the essential duties of leadership and particularly important when people need to feel that their contributions have been appreciated and to keep morale as high as possible."

As he was heckled, the Prime Minister said: "I'm trying to explain the reasons I was there. It's clear from what Sue Gray had to say that some of these gatherings then went on far longer than was necessary and they were clearly in breach of the rules and they fell foul of the rules."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a predictable statement in the House of Commons.

Mr Johnson added: "I had no knowledge of the subsequent proceedings as I simply wasn't there."

Boris Johnson told MPs: "I have been as surprised and disappointed as anyone else in this House as the revelations have unfolded and, frankly, I have been appalled by some of the behaviour, particularly in the treatment of the security and the cleaning staff.

"And I'd like to apologise to those members of staff and I expect anyone who behaved in that way to apologise to them as well."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the Commons: "But since these investigations have now come to an end, this is my first opportunity to set out some of the context and to explain both my understanding of what happened and also to explain what I had previously said to this House.

"And it's important to set out that over a period of about 600 days, gatherings on a total of eight dates have been found to be in breach of the regulations in a building that is 5,300 metres square across five floors, excluding the flats."

He added: "Hundreds of staff are entitled to work and in the Cabinet Office, which has thousands of officials, and now is the biggest it has been in any point in its 100-year history. That is itself one of the reasons why the Government is now looking for change and reform.